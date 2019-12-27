Vigil planned for Christmas Day crash victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of Renee Jones Blevins, Quaishia Jones, Tae’Kwaun Jones and Mae’lah Jones are planning a vigil for Friday December 27 at 6 pm.

The four people died as a result of a one-car crash on W. Third Street on Christmas day. Three other children remain at the hospital.

The vigil will be held at the site of the crash at 3010 W. Third Street in Dayton. Attendees are being asked to wear green, which was 10-year-old Tae’Kwaun’s favorite color.

Mike Jones, the oldest son of Renee Jones says the family needs the community’s support during this difficult time.

“We want the community to come out. You [must] be respectful to us…we just need your respect and support [because] our family is right now hurting,” said Jones.