CLEVELAND (WJW) – A woman is homeless after a fire at a car repair shop caused multiple explosions on Cleveland’s east side.

“We are just thankful that everyone was out of the house. They were at work or at school,” said Charles Jubert, father of the victim.

Jubert said his daughter, Essence Hatcher, lived right next door to the car repair shop that was leveled Tuesday morning at the corner of East 145th and Kinsman.

“It’s a tragedy that they have to start over from the very bottom,” said Jubert.

New video Wednesday shows one of the explosions, believed to be caused by several propane tanks inside. Flames spread to the adjacent home where Hatcher lived with her three school-aged girls.

“Material things can be replaced. Human life can not. So we are just happy that no one was hurt,” said Jubert.

The shop was open at the time of the explosion, but the owner and another person managed to escape unharmed.

In fact, one explosion was so powerful that it caused the airbags in a fire supervisor’s vehicle to deploy.

While a dog was rescued from the roof of the home, Hatcher said the puppy took off shortly after being brought down and hasn’t been seen since.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help Hatcher find temporary housing. If you would like to donate, click here.