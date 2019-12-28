Family looking for answers after Christmas Day car crash kills 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Friday night, a crowd gathered on West Third Street in Dayton at the site of a fatal Christmas Day crash for a vigil.

Friends and family say Renee Jones Blevins was loving, friendly and generous. That’s why they say they aren’t surprised such a large crowd came to pay their respects at the vigil.

“My mom was well known and she would give her last to anybody. She just was a loving mother. She would do anything to help anybody. Even if she didn’t have it she would go out of her way to make it happen,” said Jesse Jones, Jones-Blevins’ son.

Also remembered at the vigil were Jones Blevins’ daughter, Quaishia Jones, and grandchildren Tae’kwaun Jones and Mae’lah Jones.

Four other children are still recovering at the hospital following the crash. Family members say they are still fighting to get better, although they did not have an official status on their recovery.

Jones-Blevins’ son, Mike, shares that he believes his mother might have suffered from a medical emergency while driving as she was prone to seizures and strokes.

Dayton police and officials have not confirmed what led to and caused the crash.