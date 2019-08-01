Family displaced after Riverside house fire

Crews battle a house fire on Lorella Avenue in Riverside on Thursday, August 1, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A family must find a new place to stay after a house fire in Riverside early Thursday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at a house on Lorella Avenue, near Agricola Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire started in the back bedroom of the house.

No one was home when the fire started.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Fire officials didn’t give an estimate of damages, but say the two adults and three children living at the house must find a new place to stay.

The family will reportedly stay with other family members. Red Cross was called to assist the family in the days ahead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

