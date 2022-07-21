In the video above Tamia Chappman’s mother addresses the media.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A family whose 13-year-old daughter was killed at the end of a 2019 police chase has now submitted a $20 million settlement demand to the city.

An attorney for the family of Tamia Chappman said they have given the city 30 days to respond.

In 2019, Cleveland police were investigating a west side carjacking and pursued a stolen vehicle across town and into East Cleveland. Tamia, known as Mimi to her family, was standing on the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue, when the stolen vehicle jumped the curb, hitting and killing her.

The next year, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Cleveland police department, accusing officers of ignoring the risk the chase posed to public safety. Since then the family attorney says their own investigation has revealed police policy was not followed.

“None of the vehicles that were pursuing the suspected vehicle AVL’s (Automatic Vehicle Location) systems were working,” said Attorney Shean Williams with the Cochran Firm. “So the significance of that is the supervisors who were required by policy to evaluate speed, location of these vehicles were unable to do that because the AVL system didn’t work. This is all required in the vehicle pursuit policy.”

Williams also said the city has failed to give the family an independent, objective, and thorough investigation. Williams claims the city’s police chief at the time appointed a lieutenant involved in the pursuit to lead the investigation.

“That makes no sense in this country,” said Williams.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the family is also calling for a change in police policy.

“We want to make sure every vehicle has an AVL system. This city is too big of a city, it has too many vehicles for us to not have a properly working AVL system,” said Williams. “We need to make sure we have proper training for these offers because they clearly did not know how to follow their own policy and procedures.”

Two 15-year old boys were charged. The passenger pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced in juvenile court to four years behind bars. The alleged driver pleaded not guilty.

WJW reached out to the city for comment. A spokesperson said the city is not able to comment on pending litigation/open legal matters.