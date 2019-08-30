Families call for justice at vigil for teens killed by homeowner

Cries of “No justice, no peace,” could be heard through Conners Street as family and friends of two teen victims gathered for a vigil.

Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison were shot and killed by a homeowner. Police say a third teen is in custody for breaking and entering. Police say they were trespassing illegally on the unnamed man’s property.

The family of the victim says the boys were known for hanging out in the alley area behind the man’s property.

“The kids have been chilling here for a while and coming here frequently. Why wouldn’t you have done something a while ago? Why would you come to the point where you have to shoot to kill?” asked Jimmy Harrison, the brother of Javier.

The family grieved and prayed during the vigil before releasing red and blue balloons in the boy’s honor. The family says the teens were best friends and both fond of making music. Javier’s brother says he plans to create something positive out of the tragedy of his brother’s death.