TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy Fire Department Crews were dispatched to a two-alarm fire on Franklin Street at around 1:20 am Monday.

Crews had been called for a kitchen fire, but by the time they arrived, the flames had already taken over the first floor and quickly climbed to the second. Chief Matthew Simmons with the Troy Fire Department said that the interior had already sustained heavy damages.

“With all the water that we float tonight, it’s going to be a heavy loss. But with the older style construction, there could be components of the house that are able to be saved,” Simmons said.

All the residents made it outside safely, Simmons said, and the Red Cross was present to assist these now displaced families.

The Troy Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.