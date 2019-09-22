False Alarm at Stebbins High School

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN)–Riverside Police are investigating false threats of violence against the school. Several social media posts threatened harm at the school’s homecoming dance.

The Superintendent of Riverside Schools has released a statement to 2NEWS following the false alarm at the high school: “There was a rumor of a threat which was not true, and we are working with authorities to address the issue. The students involved with starting the rumor will be disciplined.”

