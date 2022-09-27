** See prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Shaker Heights man who reportedly posed as an Uber driver to pick up a 26-year-old woman then sexually assault her in the vehicle has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Monty G. Nath, 38, was indicted in February 2020 on four counts of rape and one count of kidnapping. He pleaded guilty last month to single counts of sexual battery and attempted kidnapping.

He was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison, a court official told FOX 8.

On Feb. 17, 2020, Nath picked up the 26-year-old woman near the intersection of West 6th Street and Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland, authorities said. He told her he was her Uber driver when she asked and invited her into the front passenger seat.

He then sexually assaulted her “multiple times” in the vehicle, according to authorities.

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer later stopped Nath near Woodland Avenue and East 82nd Street in Cleveland for driving without headlights or tail lights. Investigators said the officer saw Nath’s pants and belt were undone. He was arrested at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.