Fairfield Commons hosting blood drive May 27

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, May 27.

The drive will be on-site at the mall from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to register in advance by visiting redcrossblood.org with Sponsor Code “FairfieldCommons” or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.