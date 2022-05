FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn student is no longer allowed to ride the bus after using his parents’ pepper spray during the commute to school on May 12.

The bus driver immediately pulled over the bus after smelling the spray. Students riding the bus were then transferred to another bus and taken to school, according to the transportation director.

Fairborn Police Department and EMS were called, and students who felt sick went to see the nurse. All parents were notified of the incident.