Fairborn motorcycle club donates and delivers food to seniors this holiday season

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle club in Fairborn is helping make the holidays special for senior citizens.

Chapter F of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association is working with the Fairborn Christmas project to deliver groceries to seniors. Club members are sent a list of needed items to buy for seniors. The food is then delivered straight to their doors.

Biker Joann Collins says, “A lot of times the seniors are forgotten. They do the kids families, but we want to help those who sometimes let the groceries go because of medical bills and utilities.”

This is the 30th year for the project.

