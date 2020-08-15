Fairborn Lions Club hosts drive-through dinner fundraiser in wake of pandemic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-through fundraiser for the Fairborn Lions Club is what’s working in the Miami Valley. It was held in lieu of the annual sweetcorn festival that was canceled because of the coronavirus.

The club sold corn and chicken at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church. Boy Scouts passed out magnets, and the school passed out school calendars.

They say the money raised will support community organizations and activities. Fred Pumroy is the secretary of the Fairborn Lions Club. He says, “We have over 25 organizations in the community that we support. The library. A lot of kids’ activities. The sports.”

The Lions Club says it will have more fundraisers to support the community.