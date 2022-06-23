FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A school district in the Miami Valley is delaying the opening of its newest school building.

Fairborn City Schools said in a release on its website that the opening of Fairborn Intermediate School for the 2022 school year will be delayed. The district was made aware of this last week by the construction company.

To address the issue, Superintendent Gene Lolli said they are looking at several options, including delaying the start of school for the entire district.

“As soon as we get a final plan in place we will communicate it out to parents and the community. They had been notified on our website that tentatively just notifying them that there very well might be a possible delay for the entire district not just this intermediate building, the entire district.”

For more information, visit the district’s website.