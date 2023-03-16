FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday, the City of Fairborn will host its annual St. Pat Rocks party at the corner of Broad and Main streets from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“On St. Pat’s Day, everybody looks for the wee bit of Irish in all of us,” says Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller. “You will see folks dressed up. You will see red hair. You’ll see the beards.”

Admission is $10 and there will be a tent set up.

The city, renamed O’Fairborn for Friday, has partnered with WTUE for the event for music and some of the entertainment. The Dwyer School of Irish Dance will also be there to perform.

“We love to showcase Fairborn. We love to invite people out,” says Keller.

The city is known for its outdoor parties and celebrations—from its Fourth of July parade to its Bluegrass and Brew festival to all things Halloween. Fairborn is good at drawing a crowd and St. Patrick’s Day will be no different.

“It brings people to Fairborn. They may have not been to Fairborn before. While they’re here, it’s an opportunity to look around and see what we have to offer,” says Keller.

The party brings in more people, and therefore more dollars to the city and local businesses.

“We have Giovanni’s Pizza here which is kind of an icon. We have Lefty’s Coffee shop. Good sandwiches there. We have the bistro. We have Ticket’s,” says Keller. “Plus, we have all the quaint stores that you don’t find in other places. ”

On St. Patrick’s Day, there will be food trucks, beer, and a lot of green.

The event is rain or shine.

Expect road closures in the area. Parking for the event is free.