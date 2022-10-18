Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a rude awakening for some Fairborn parents this morning when they found out their child’s school bus would not be showing up due to a bus driver shortage.

There were two bus routes canceled on Oct. 18, and this was not the first time this happened. A bus route on Friday and another on Monday had to be canceled.

Today it was Bus 62 to Fairborn Intermediate and Bus 24 to Pathway Charter School.

Ever since the pandemic, parents have been urged to have a backup plan in place for how to get their children to school.