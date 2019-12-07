Fairborn church holds toy giveaway

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday Fairborn United Methodist Church held its annual toy drive.

The church collects unused toys year-round, then opens its doors around the holidays. The giveaway helps families on a budget make the holidays special for their children.

Associate Pastor Meghan Howard says, “It’s just an opportunity for us to give back to the community and open our doors to those who may be in need during the Christmas holiday season. A lot of our toys are donated from the community. It’s a just a huge outpouring not only from the church but the community.”

Organizers say they’ve been holding the drive for 7 years.

