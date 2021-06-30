Fair School Funding Plan in new state budget moving schools in right direction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the states 1.6 million public school students, many educational leaders say this new 2 year school funding plan through the state’s $75 billion dollar budget is helpful.

“The budget that was passed by the legislature this week includes a formula as part of that effort, that Fair School Funding Plan passed by the house which we believe sets a path for giving our kids really what they need,” said Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro.

While educators are pleased to see any form of school funding, Kettering Schools Treasurer Daniel Schall says they qualify for much more money than the states new plan allows. “Under the formula, Kettering will qualify for over 14 million dollars more than state funding. Over the next two years that increase is 1 point 7 million the first year and one point 8 the second,” said Schall.

Schall says because of lacking funds, the district must then reach out to tax payers to make up for lack of state education fund. “We have to repeatedly have to ask our tax payers to step up and pay,” said Schall.

DiMaruo says that the hope would be for the state to see the need within Ohio’s public schools, and make this funding permanent.

“We know that we have a lot of work to do with treasurers, with superintendents, with parents, with advocates across the state to keep the pressure on the legislature to not let this be a one time forward but something that’s going to be sustainable for the future of Ohio,” said DiMauro.

Along with many other things, the state’s new budget will also allow $250 million dollars for broadband expansion in Ohio. Currently 300,000 homes and 1 million Ohioans are without proper broadband access.