DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have old tires laying around and taking up space, you can get rid of them — and get some cash in the process this weekend.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is hosting their annual Tire Buy Back event on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Solid Waste District’s Transfer and Recycling Facility located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and draws residents from all over the County to properly recycle used car tires. Participants can earn $2 per tire, up to 10 tires at a time.

The release states that there is a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. Hauling more than 10 tires at a time without an approved state registration is a felony. No truck, farm implement, or other over-sized tires accepted. Open to all Montgomery County residents.

Proof of residency is required to participate in the event.