FAA grant to help fight wildlife danger at Wright Bros. airport

An FAA grant will pay for wildlife fencing at Dayton-Wright Bros. Airport.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton-Wright Bros. Airport is among several local airports to receive federal infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The $353,172 grant will address the biggest safety issue Dayton-Wright Bros. has – wildlife.

Currently the airport has six-foot perimeter fencing. The grant will help add wildlife fencing, which is 10 feet high and extends two-feet below the ground. The fencing is designed to keep deer, coyotes or other animals from jumping or burrowing onto airport property and causing a potential accident on the runway.

“Deer are one of the major hazards we have down there,” Dayton Department of Aviation’s Mike Cross said. “We want to make sure we protect the area.”

The airport began changing to wildlife fencing a decade ago. As of now, a quarter of the airport is covered

The grant will add more, but it won’t replace all of the old standard six-foot fencing.

Cross hoped the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation would approve more fencing in a second allotment. A total of $3.18 billion in funds have been allocated in grants as part of the Airport Improvement Plan. The first allottment awarded $840 million in funding. Other alottments are expected to follow.

Cross said the FAA expected Dayton-Wright Bros. Airport to receive additional funding.

“We have wooded areas right next to the fencing, so it’s important to make sure we have something deer can’t jump,” Cross said.

“It’s one of our biggest concerns because if someone is landing an aircraft at 100 mph, and they collide with wildlife, it can be a catastrophic event.”

Local Airports Receiving AIP Grant Funds

Dayton Dayton-Wright Bros. Airport $353,172 Wildlife fencing Versailles Darke County Airport $211,500 Build acces road; rehab taxiway Celina Lakefield Airport $71,910 Rehab runway Wapakoneta Neil Armstrong Airport $150,000 Improve airport drainage, terminal building

