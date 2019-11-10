Ezzo Sausage Company recalls meat products for possible listeria contamination

COLUMBUS- Ezzo Sausage Company in Columbus has recalled about 25,115 pounds of sausage products due to a possible listeria contamination.

The ready-to-eat sausage products were produced on Oct. 29, 2019, Oct. 30, 2019 and Nov. 5, 2019.

The products being subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and include:

Ange’s Pizza Sausage for Pizza 38 mm Sliced

Creno’s Pizza Sliced Sausage for Pizza

GiAntonio Brand Sausage for Pizza 38 mm Sliced

GiAntonio Brand Pepperoni 38 mm Sliced

Josseppi’s Sliced Topper Pepperoni

Masset’s Portofino Pepperoni

Flyer’s Pizza & Subs 38 mm Sliced Pepperoni

Ezzo Brand Burretto Pepperoni Sliced 51 mm

Ezzo Brand Rough Chopped Pepperoni

Ezzo Brand Natural Uncured Pepperoni Sliced 51 mm

Chopped Pepperoni

Pizza King Chopped Pepperoni

Ezzo Brand Chopped Pepperoni

These items were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.

There have been no confirmed reports of people becoming sick from eating these products, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers.

Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.