Extra road crews working to clear Miami Valley roadways

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says more than 430 snowplows are on the road working through the night to make sure roadways are passable.

There has been an increase in accumulation on the roadways.

Law enforcement officials, ODOT crews and AAA say they’re prepared for whatever the weather brings.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.