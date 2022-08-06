DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break.

Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, said it is easy to blow your budget this weekend.

“I would be cautious as the worst thing you want to do is is overspend just because there is some tax benefit. And that tax benefit is fairly minimal,” Anderson said.

Sales tax exempt items include an item of clothing $75 or less, an item of school supplies $20 or less, and an item of instructional material $20 or less.

Anderson said on average, families spend a little more than $500 on school supplies, which would come out to only $30 in tax savings if they were able to keep everything under the required limits.

“One of the things that often times happens in these types of event is you overspend because of the headline. And that can be much more detrimental than just paying full price,” Anderson explained.

If you do choose to shop during the tax free weekend, Anderson recommends making a budget and sticking with it to ensure you are getting the most for your money.

“Planning that budget is is really the crucial piece. So if you’re able to take advantage of the sales tax free holiday and only stick to your budget, that’s a fantastic deal. And you just saved $30, right? But you also want to weigh the risk of overextending that budget. So just be careful,” Anderson said.

Ohio’s Sales tax Holiday ends Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.