CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday for a torn labrum.

Mayfield was injured in Week 2 back in September 2021.

The 26-year-old injured his non-throwing shoulder trying to make a tackle after an interception.

He played through the injury all season and wore a harness to keep his shoulder in place.

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles will perform the surgery.

Mayfield posted a message to supporters on his Instagram account Tuesday night.

“Appreciate all the prayers and good luck wishes on the surgery tomorrow,” he wrote. “Excited to get it done and start the road to recovery tomorrow. I’ll keep y’all updated. Thankful to have an amazing support group to help through this process.”

Mayfield did not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale.

At the end of the season, General manager Andrew Berry said the team is planning on Baker to be their starting quarterback in 2022.