DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An ex-Dayton employee has pled not guilty to multiple charges relating to child porn, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

RoShawn Winburn, the former assistant administrator for the city of Dayton’s Human Relations Council, pled not guilty Friday to multiple charges, including voyeurism, endangering children, illegal use of minor in nudity/oriented material or performance, pandering obscenity involving a minor and tampering with evidence.

Winburn had previously been indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and public corruption in 2020.

Winburn is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail as he awaits for the case to be assigned to a judge.