The first manmade fireworks arrived about 1,300 years ago in China shortly after the invention of gunpowder. Ever since, people have been in a race to create the biggest, most colorful explosions, culminating in this week’s Fourth of July extravaganzas.

But what makes the controlled explosions turn out the way they do? How is it that that red, white and blue replica in the sky doesn’t turn out to be white, white and white?

Read on!