(City Plaza, Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) —Various event spaces are now available to rent in downtown Springfield.

The spaces include the City Plaza, Esplanade, City Hall Forum, Conference Room and Park at the 99 parking garage upper deck. These spaces may be rented for nearly any gathering or event, according to a release.

“The city has always made some of its spaces available to rent, so we like the public to know that they have that option,” Springfield City Clerk Jill Pierce said. “The process is pretty simple and the rental fees quite reasonable.”

Rental rates are $25 a day for each space.

Reservations for the City Plaza are only being taken through December 2022, as renovations may take place in 2023.

Amenities are available for certain locations. The city may furnish a podium, sound system, electricity or custodial service for additional fees.

Recently, some groups have rented Park at the 99 to hold events on the top floor of the garage, Pierce said.

Groups and organizations have rented the other spaces for meetings, seminars, festivals and live music events.

For more information on renting the spaces, visit springfieldohio.gov/plaza or call 937- 324-7341.