DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is adding to its Roesch Library with a new exhibit.

Erma Bombeck (1927-1996), a humorist, bestselling author, and UD alum, is receiving her flowers from the University by way of “Beyond the Byline: Erma Bombeck’s Story.”

The new exhibit will celebrate the author’s life and legacy. It will be on display starting on Thursday, Feb. 1 until Saturday, June 15 inside of the Stuart and Mimi Rose Gallery.

The exhibit, which will be free and available to the public, will feature Bombeck’s original works (manuscripts and columns), notes, speeches, photos, and items from her personal collection, among other memorabilia from her life.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, University Libraries will host an opening event to highlight the exhibit. The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited.

For more information on Bombeck and the event spotlighting her exhibit on Feb. 8, click here.