Enon HS students hold Black Lives Matter rally

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – High school students in Enon held a protest for justice Sunday. 

It’s their second Black Lives Matter protest at Settler’s Park over the weekend. The students stood on the corner with hand-made signs to show their support for the movement. 

They decided to gather again Sunday afternoon after a counter protester showed up Saturday. Organizers say they want people to know they don’t want violence, only to spread awareness. 

Lucy Cook says, “We just decided we wanted to stand out here one day and just made signs and did it even if it was just the three of us.” 

Cook says the group is planning more rallies in Enon in the future. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS