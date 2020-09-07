Enon HS students hold Black Lives Matter rally

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – High school students in Enon held a protest for justice Sunday.

It’s their second Black Lives Matter protest at Settler’s Park over the weekend. The students stood on the corner with hand-made signs to show their support for the movement.

They decided to gather again Sunday afternoon after a counter protester showed up Saturday. Organizers say they want people to know they don’t want violence, only to spread awareness.

Lucy Cook says, “We just decided we wanted to stand out here one day and just made signs and did it even if it was just the three of us.”

Cook says the group is planning more rallies in Enon in the future.