Enjoy the outdoors at the Twin Valley Trail Challenge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Rivers MetroParks and the outdoor advocacy group Dayton Hikers are holding the annual Twin Valley Trail Challenge on Saturday, September 25.

According to Five Rivers, this free, non-competitive event lets hikers of every age and skill level enjoy marked routes from one mile to over 28 miles long.

“The Twin Valley Trail Challenge is about meeting your goals rather than competing against other hikers,” said MetroParks’ outdoor recreation coordinator and backpacking expert, Angie Sheldon. “We set people up for a positive experience, so hikers can count on four water and snack stations, as well as shuttles in case hikers have met their max miles for the day and want to head back without finishing a long loop.”

This event is usually held in June but was canceled last year, and delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled the TVT Challenge is happening this year,” said Dayton Hikers founder and avid local hiker Andy Niekamp. “It’s an opportunity for people to challenge themselves, and it’s a great event for all ages and experience levels. You can participate solo, as a group or with your family.”

After the challenge, hikers can gather for a cookout on Saturday evening. Five Rivers said campsites at Germantown MetroPark will be free on Saturday night.

Day-of registration is open from 5:30 a.m. to noon at the Twin Valley Welcome Center in Germantown MetroPark at 6910 Boomershine Rd. Five Rivers said that those who plan to hike the full day on the trail will need to start no later than 7 a.m. and bring a headlamp for hiking during the early morning and evening hours.

At check-in, hikers will receive a trail map and other helpful info, including routes. Five Rivers encourages hikers to download MetroParks mobile app to access maps, locate amenities and more.

To learn more about the Twin Valley Trail Challenge, click here.