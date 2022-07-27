ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A police pursuit in Englewood ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

According to Englewood Police Sergeant Michael Lang, an officer on patrol recognized a vehicle because he had previously pursued it the month before.

The vehicle was improperly registered, and like the month before, the driver failed to pull over, Lang said. The pursuit was one mile in length, starting at Kroger and ending with a crash on Old Salem Road.

The crash was reported at approximately 9:15 a.m. The suspect, a 75-year-old male, struck two vehicles, sending both drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for non-crash-related health reasons. The suspect’s female passenger was treated, released from the hospital, and then incarcerated on outstanding warrants.

The suspect is facing a charge of Failure to Comply, according to Lang.