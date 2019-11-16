Englewood church passes out food in Northmont

Closings
NORTHMONT, Ohio (WDTN) – A local church is passing out food in an example of what’s working in the Miami Valley. 

Volunteers with the Englewood Christian Assembly of God spent Saturday distributing food in the Northmont school district. 

Participants each brought a Kroger bag filled with frozen meat, produce, canned foods, bread, and desserts to hand out. It started at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasted until the food ran out. 

Lisa Scarbrough is the church’s co-pastor. She says, “We noticed the need with the economy had kind of slowed down. And then after the Memorial Day tornadoes we saw the need go way up.” 

Since the Memorial Day tornadoes, the church increased their distribution to once a month. They estimate they have more than 100 families participating each time. 

