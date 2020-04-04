Englewood boy encourages neighbors to stay home in funny T-Rex costume

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Photographer Amanda Potchik came up with the idea to do a silly photoshoot with her neighbor, 11-year-old Brody Heinrich as a fun distraction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The photos posted to Potchik’s professional Facebook page have now been like more than 5,000 times and shared by more than 300 people from as far as California, Texas and Florida.

“It’s amazing that I’m able to touch people in that way just by trying to do something to bring my spirits up, bring his spirits up and kind of just forget what’s going on right now,” said Potchik.

Brody was happy to participate. He’s been in isolation since January following his 16th surgery. Brody was diagnosed with Craniosyostis and Ehelers Danlos Syndrome.

“To him it’s really important that the public listens and stays home for kids like him. Their life literally depends on people staying home right now,” explained Tawnya Heinrich, Brody’s mother.

Brody says he was eager to drive the important point home with a laugh.

“I think people really need it during this rough time,” he said.

Since then he’s visited his street corner a few times with different costumes looking to get a smile, wave or honk from passersby.

Potchik says she is grateful to see her idea taking flight and giving many in her neighborhood and beyond a much needed break.

“For the time you just forgot everything that was going on [Brody’s] such a funny kid and he’s got to be one of the strongest kids I know and he just he had a blast with it.