Energy, health experts weigh in on debate over optimal indoor temperature on cold days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a hot topic for debate — what’s the perfect home temperature setting during brutally cold winter months? Some speculate it’s somewhere in the mid-60s, while others consistently keep their heat near 80. Depending on your end goal and comfort level, the sweet spot could vary.

For cost savings, director of communications at The Dayton Power and Light Company, Mary Ann Kable said, “The best temperature to set your thermostat, at the lowest we recommend during the day, is 68 degrees.”

She said that’s because a lower interior temperature means slower heat loss. But with heating and cooling making up nearly 56% of energy bills, people can explore other ways to save cash as well.

“Some things people can do regularly [are] change your air filter. When there is sunshine, let it come in. When there’s not, close those curtains and blinds.”

She added, keeping a consistent temperature throughout the day can also help lower your energy bill. But if your end goal is related to health outcomes, family physician with Kettering Physician Network, Rhea Rowser, said you may want to consider a different temperature.

“Having your house about 72 degrees during the day, especially if you don’t have a smart thermometer where you can kind of make it vary through the day — 72 is a great temperature to kind of keep it at a set point.”

While some may consider that to be on the cool side on brutally cold days, she said enduring a slight chill may provide shocking health benefits.

“That’s important for circulating brown fat, which helps with burning metabolism, helps with obesity. Type II diabetics — we found that their insulin resistance decreases, so their insulin sensitivity improves when their core temperature is a little cooler.”

Both Kable and Rowser said turning the heat down at night can be beneficial as well, with Kable suggesting a decrease of eight degrees for energy efficiency and Rowser citing a decrease of four degrees or more for optimal restoration during sleep. But overall, Kable said even if it means layering up around the house, “make it as comfortable as you can take it.”