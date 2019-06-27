Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for missing Germantown man

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Germantown man.

Adrian Morningstar, 85, left his residence on Pagett Drive in Germantown at 11 pm Wednesday and did not return.

Morningstar is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants. He also suffers from dementia, diabetes, and other medical conditions.

Morningstar is believed to be driving a red 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Ohio license plate #HPT6154.

If you see Adrian Morningstar, you are asked to call 911.

