Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for missing Germantown man

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Germantown man.
Adrian Morningstar, 85, left his residence on Pagett Drive in Germantown at 11 pm Wednesday and did not return.
Morningstar is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants. He also suffers from dementia, diabetes, and other medical conditions.
Morningstar is believed to be driving a red 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Ohio license plate #HPT6154.
If you see Adrian Morningstar, you are asked to call 911.
