EMS personnel receive Moderna vaccine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Wednesday marked a turning point in Clark County for EMS personnel as covid-19 vaccinations for Springfield area fire and rescue teams are underway. It was an early Christmas gift for the Springfield Fire and Rescue team.

“It’s an honor to be one of the first to get this in our area because all of us need it. We need protected and we need to be able to do our jobs safely,” said Chris Chilton a firefighter for the City of Springfield.

Chilton and Chief Brian Miller were among the first in line. Chilton said he got the shot to set an example for the black community. “I understand the hesitancy. The history is kind of questionable, but I think this is different. I’ll share my journey so that hopefully when it comes times for others to get it they’ll be able to see what happens to me and hopefully I’ll be okay and can encourage others to get the vaccine,” he said.

Clark County received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. About 180 first responders received their first dose on Wednesday.

“We’ve been playing defense for many many months we finally get to go on offense so it’s a great day for us,” said Charles Patterson, the health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District.

He said this is the beginning of the end but we’re still a long way from the finish line. The first responders said they haven’t been able to hug their families in months and getting this vaccine could change that.

“When I’m around my mom I can’t hug her. We keep our distance. I was just there last night and I do miss my parents dearly, and it may be specifically for selfish reasons, but I’m ready to get over this,” Chilton said.