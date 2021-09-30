MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A sanitary sewer under Austin Boulevard requires emergency work and will cause some lane closures between Springboro Pike and Rockcastle Court.

Paul Gruner, the Montgomery County Engineer, is working with the county’s Environmental Services Department to address the situation.

He said in a statement that there will be lane closures and possible two-way operation, with traffic shifted to one side of the median.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.