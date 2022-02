Butler Township, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency salt trucks were called after a slick morning on the roads.

Butler Township Police said the Montgomery County Engineering Department sent trucks to the areas of Union Airpark Blvd. and Dog Leg Road early Friday morning.

The were sent after several slide-offs were reported in that area.

We were on the scene of one of those slide-offs at the north end of Dog Leg Road. Police said no injuries were reported from those crashes today.