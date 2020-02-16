Emergency crews battling large fire in Clark County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are battling a large fire at BDL Supply in Clark County Saturday night.

The fire started at around 9 p.m. Clark County dispatch confirms the fire is burning on Sprague Rd. in South Charleston.

Witnesses in the residential area say the building contains wood pallets.

