Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies of coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren’s brother, Donald Reed Herring, died on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.
Reed, who joined the Air Force at 19, spent 20 years in the military. He was 86 years old.
Warren made the announcement on social media.
“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren wrote on Twitter. “I’ll miss you dearly my brother.”
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Yost, other AGs recommend help for homeowners affected by COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine sets 2pm briefing, no Dr. Acton scheduled
- ‘They better figure it out’: Las Vegas mayor on giving social distancing guidance to businesses
- City of Kettering to shed more than 200 part-time employees
- On Social Security? Here’s your stimulus check info