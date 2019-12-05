Eleven nurses pregnant at same time reunite after giving birth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The eleven Miami Valley Hospital nurses who were pregnant at the same time reunited for the first time since giving birth Thursday afternoon.

Their story went viral in April and said they received messages and care packages from across the country, but that the best gift is being able to share this special time with their friends and coworkers.

All eleven work in Miami Valley Hospital’s Berry Women’s Center, so they are normally the ones helping out with labor and delivery.

Most of the mothers are back at work and said they are missing their baby’s chunky thighs and wondrous eyes but are enjoying their time back at work, and that in many ways it’s made them closer.

“We can get together and bounce ideas off each other,” said Alicia Miller. “A lot of us have constantly texted back and forth on maternity leave, asking questions and talking about what’s going on in our lives.”

All of the eleven babies were born just months apart, between April 23 and Halloween with Miller and two others giving birth within ten days of each other, so Miller said play dates are a given.

But one of the eleven babies, a girl born July 10, was represented by an “I Love NY” bear.

“They call her their little miracle baby,” said the nurse holding the bear, Kara Westerfield.

This is Westerfield’s second time being a surrogate for two different families based out of New York.

She said she felt it was her calling after having easy pregnancies and labor with her own four kids.

“If someone had told me I wasn’t able to have the kids that I have, I can’t even imagine what that would be like, so to me it’s just an easy decision, why not help people if you’re able,” said Westerfield.