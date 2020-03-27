El Greco’s Pizza Villa announces plans to close restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The escalating coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has begun to pull down the restaurant industry. That unfortunate reality of the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit home. El Greco’s Pizza Villa, a longtime restaurant in Dayton announced it’s going out of business.

The owners posted the following statement on Facebook.

“Well we held on as long as we could folks, but this just isn’t sustainable for us. Maybe we can come back when things normalize, nothing is written in stone. But for the time being, we are having a going out of business sale beginning tomorrow at noon. Everything on our menu is half off. Tacos are $1.00 each, 20 taco limit per order. All while supplies last. Sauces and sides will run out first. Carryout only. Hope to see everyone soon!” Facebook

The announcement drew a long line of customers waiting outside, and eventually in the rain hoping to get one last bite. Kimberly Childers said El Greco’s take-out has been part of her family for over 20 years.

“My mother in law used to work here as a cook and her grandkids used to come here and visit,” she said. “She’s probably turning over in her grave knowing that the store closed.”

Henry Hart stood in line for more than two hours, practicing social distancing while waiting for 20 tacos and 2 large pizzas.

“They’re the best tacos anywhere can ever be found hands down,” he said.

For now, El Greco’s is open for take out. The store is taking orders both over the phone and in store with a 5 customer limit inside.