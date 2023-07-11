DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools used the occasion of Tuesday’s meeting at Belmont High School to name a temporary replacement for the departing Dr. Elizabeth Lolli.

While the search for a new permanent superintendent has only just begun, the board has named Dr. David Lawrence to lead the district heading into the new school year, according to 2 NEWS’ Seth Byrd.

In advance of the meeting, the district vowed to “hire the best person to lead” for the upcoming school year.

The need for a new superintendent was created when Lolli announced last week that she would be leaving DPS. She was named the interim superintendent for Lakota Local Schools in Butler County, beginning Wednesday, July 19.

“It has been a great honor to serve the students and families in DPS,” Dr. Lolli said. “I appreciate the hard work by the staff and community to help Dayton become better over the past six years. I wish the district well.”

2 NEWS previously reported Lakota Local Schools named Robb Vogelmann as interim superintendent of the district in January. That decision came after Matt Miller, who was the superintendent prior to Vogelmann being named, gave his resignation to the district’s board of education.

Dr. Lolli had led the district as superintendent for the past six years at Dayton Public Schools, according to Board of Education President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine.

“Dr. Lolli was a great leader for our students and staff, most recently being named the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” Goodwine says. “We wish her well in all future endeavors.”

Some of Dr. Lolli’s accomplishments the district names include increasing the district’s academic performance, improving mental health resources for students and more.

In April, Dayton Public Schools voted 4 to 3 to extend Lolli’s contract, but the district will have to look for a replacement.