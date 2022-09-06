PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Edison State Community College Student Physical Therapist Assistant Club presented a fundraising donation to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development in Piqua last month.

The $735 donation was presented by Edison State PTA students Stephanie Mitrousis and Caitlyn Roberson, along with Sara Young, Director of the PTA Program and Assistant Professor, to Carla Bertke, Executive Director at the Rehabilitation Center, according to a release.

Funds donated to the organization were raised during the Student PTA Club’s Volley for a Cause event on May 7 at the Lincoln Community Center in Troy.

Six teams of six to eight players each paid a $60 fee to play. A silent auction was also held during the event. Mitrousis and Roberson organized the Volley for a Cause event.

“We’re very appreciative that Edison State’s PTA students chose the Rehab Center’s Aquatic Therapy and Wellness Center to be the recipient of funds raised during their Volley for a Cause event,” Bertke said.

“The funds will be used to purchase much-needed new equipment, such as AquaJogger belts, foam buddies, and Dolfin adult and child kickboards. We’re honored to be a community partner with the Edison State PTA program.”

The Rehabilitation Center helps those with special needs reach their full potential through neurodevelopmental, neuroeducational and wellness programs.