DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning on May 18, Edison families will have the opportunity to make an appointment to visit the food pantry for items such as peanut butter, packaged snacks, milk, juice and frozen pre-made meals.

If transportation is a concern, families can request that the food be delivered to their homes.

The food pantry is located in Edison Elementary room 1303.

There is no limit to how often a family can utilize the pantry. The school’s Family Resource Coordinator, Elizabeth Swanson, will ensure the pantry is always stocked with items for families and handle any requested deliveries.

Later this summer, the pantry will also include fresh produce from the Possum Creek MetroPark garden.

The food pantry is possible thanks to partnerships with The Foodbank, Miami Valley Meals, Hall Hunger Initiative, Five Rivers MetroParks and the YMCA.