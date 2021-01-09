Eaton foodbank distributes food to more than 600 people Saturday

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shared Harvest Foodbank hosted a drive-through food distribution event Saturday in Eaton.

More than 600 people picked up food at the Eaton Community Church on Camden Road. Organizers say they’ve been doing the distributions since March, and still see a great need in the community.

They say more than 90 partners donate the food. The National Guard was also there to help load up cars.