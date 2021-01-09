Eaton church still meets blood donation goal despite the pandemic

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A church in Eaton helped the community by hosting a blood drive Saturday. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month so the Eaton First Church of God hosted a blood drive. 

Donors were tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and they got a “team donor” t-shirt. 

The event is normally held twice a year in honor of coordinator Mindy Jones’s late husband. She says each blood donation can save up to three lives, and she wants to pay it forward to people who need blood. “I believe in the ripple effect of paying it forward. A lot of people blessed my family, blood donors and others. I want to do everything I can to pay that forward. And when you help someone, they eventually will help someone else.” 

Mindy says despite the pandemic, they still met their goal for donations. 

