EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Eaton is awaiting the green light from the state of Ohio after the city council approved DORA.

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) is an area people of drinking age can be in and legally drink from an open container. On Monday, May 15, the Eaton City Council met at the council meeting to vote on a variety of issues, including the anticipated DORA district. At the meeting, the city council voted to approve DORA on the second reading.

Since the council approved, the city is awaiting a decision from the state’s Department of Commerce and Division of Liquor Control. If Ohio gives Eaton approval, businesses located inside of downtown Eaton would be able to participate in the DORA program.

A city of Eaton representative tells 2 NEWS that no negative comments were made towards the DORA initiative during the vote at the meeting.