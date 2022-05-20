EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Eastlake Police Department is looking for a pregnant woman who investigators say may have been violently abducted.

Isabella Scaletta, 20, is 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, gray and white pajama shorts and slippers.

Courtesy of Eastlake Police

According to investigators, Eastlake Police took a report around 12:30 p.m. Friday that the victim was violently abducted by a possible human trafficker from out of state. It was also reported that she was drugged.

Investigators say they spoke to a witness who saw the altercation and abduction, backing up the reporting party’s story. No further details were provided on the incident at this time.

Eastlake Police continue to gather information into this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.