East End Community Services hosts men’s health fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community group hosted a special health fair for men Saturday. East End Community Services hosted the health fair.

It offered information on many different medical services, including primary care, dental care, and mental health.

The event also offered on-site screenings for blood pressure and vision tests.

Gregory Hopkins with the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton says, “Guys don’t go the doctors as often as we should. No matter your age, race, income level- we tend to shy away from it. As a result, it’s one of the reasons, I think, we tend to die sooner. Men have a lower life expectancy than women.”

This was the fourth year for East End Community Services’ event.

